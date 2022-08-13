Overturned tractor trailer causing traffic issues on Mass Pike in Boston

BOSTON -- A tractor-trailer flipped over on its side on the Mass Pike early Saturday. The crash happened near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions were impacted, with the truck on the eastbound side and debris on the westbound side of the highway.

MassDOT crews are cleaning the truckload of cans and bottles that was strewn across the road.

Drivers should expect big delays and try to avoid the Mass Pike in Boston if you can.

The driver and passenger were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

No word yet on what led up to the crash.