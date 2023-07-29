One person killed after chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Topsfield

One person killed in crash on I-95 in Danvers

One person killed in crash on I-95 in Danvers

One person killed in crash on I-95 in Danvers

TOPSFIELD - One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Topsfield Friday afternoon. State Police are searching for a person who fled the scene on foot after the crash.

At about 4:20 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a "chain-reaction collision" near Exit 70 on I-95 southbound, according to State Police.

One of the vehicles, a white van, rolled into the median ejecting two passengers. One person ended up in the northbound lanes of the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second passenger was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Two people in one of the other vehicles involved in the crash fled police on foot into nearby woods. One of them was captured, but State Police continue to search for the second person.

Two people in the third car involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.