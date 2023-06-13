76-year-old man accused of stabbing Heywood Hospital nurse charged with attempted murder

GARDNER – A 76-year-old New Hampshire man is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed a nurse at Heywood Hospital in Gardner.

It happened Monday around 8 p.m. in the hospital's emergency room.

David Nichols of Greenville, N.H. was arrested at the hospital. He's also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was held on $10,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Gardner District Court.

The nurse was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment after she was cut during the attack.