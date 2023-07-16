Watch CBS News
North Brookfield assessing 'significant' storm damage from possible tornado

NORTH BROOKFIELD – The National Weather Service is sending a team to survey storm damage in North Brookfield that may have been caused by a tornado on Sunday.

The North Brookfield Emergency Management Agency said there is no official word yet if it was a tornado that caused what it describes as "significant" damage in the north side of town.

There were several tornado warnings issued in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire on Sunday as heavy rain and storms rolled through the area.

North Brookfield officials said crews are working to clear trees and restore power in the area.

People are urged not to drive around barriers, cones, or road closures signs. 

