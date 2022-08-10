Watch CBS News
NH investigators to provide update on disappearance of Harmony Montgomery Thursday

CONCORD, NH – An update on the 2019 disappearance of Harmony Montgomery will be provided by investigators on Thursday.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver a statement at 2:00 p.m.

Eight-year-old Harmony was last seen in 2019, but her disappearance was not reported for more than two years. Investigators have been searching for her ever since.

In June, police and the FBI searched a Manchester, N.H. home where Harmony's father and his estranged wife previously lived. Police were seen removing several items including a refrigerator.

A $150,000 reward is now being offered in the case.

