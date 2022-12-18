Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers expected to play vs. Raiders; Rhamondre Stevenson has "good chance"

LAS VEGAS – The Patriots have a critical showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and it appears they may have a pair of offensive weapons at their disposal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who has been dealing with a concussion he suffered during the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills, is expected to play.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, meanwhile, is questionable with an ankle injury after leaving the team's win over the Cardinals last week. Rapoport reported that Stevenson's fate will be decided by a pregame workout, but he has a "good chance" to play.

For the Raiders, NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs is questionable with quad and hand injuries. Rapoport reports that Jacobs, however, is expected to play.

Sunday's game, which was flexed out of Sunday Night Football, kicks off at 4:05 p.m.

