Next Weather Alert: Risk of showers and storms makes a return

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert starting at 11 p.m. Sunday.

After a gorgeous first weekend of August, the risk of showers and storms returns on Monday into Tuesday. You'll notice a sharp rise in humidity too. While a few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible Monday, the highest chances of stormy weather will be overnight Monday into Tuesday afternoon as a cold front pushes through the area.

Shower activity will overspread the area on Monday as a warm front pushes northward through New England. You'll notice the muggy conditions and breezy south winds that will accompany it. Shower coverage will likely become more limited into the afternoon/evening. The threat of severe thunderstorms will be highest to our west on Monday ahead of a cold front, and especially to our southwest in the Mid-Atlantic for those with travel plans. However, a stronger storm with torrential rain, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts can't be ruled out in western areas of Massachusetts and Connecticut on Monday.

Once again, localized flooding and torrential rainfall will be one of the biggest threats. Some areas could receive upward of an inch or two of water in a relatively short period of time.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of our area in a "marginal" risk for excessive rainfall, with areas in northwestern Worcester county into the Berkshires, western Connecticut, Vermont and southwest New Hampshire in a "slight" risk, meaning flash flooding is possible with any storm producing torrential rain.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible late Monday night into Tuesday. It's a tricky scenario with the lack of daytime heating, but there may be enough ingredients overnight into Tuesday morning, an isolated severe storm develops with heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and or even a brief tornado. With enough sunshine developing in the early afternoon, more showers and storms may pop up in the late afternoon/early evening timeframe. Activity will diminish on Tuesday night.

We dry out as the sun returns with warm conditions on Wednesday. It turns unsettled again by later in the week.