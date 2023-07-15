Next Weather Alert: 'Juiced up' air mass, constant threat of showers and storms

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert through the weekend.

It is the same old story. This pattern we are in is unrelenting. Over the weekend, we will be under a very "juiced up" airmass with oppressive humidity levels and a nearly constant threat of showers and storms, with the risk highest for Sunday.

Any storm or downpour has the potential to quickly drop a lot of water in a short period of time. Rainfall rates could reach as high as 1-2" an hour this weekend. Clearly, that could quickly lead to flash flooding in areas that are already saturated from recent rain.

Just take a look at how much rain has fallen in the last 30 days across the area. In many places this is a whole summer's worth of water!

CBS Boston

If you have the ability to alter your outdoor plans this weekend, I will favor Saturday as the "driest" day. It will still be very humid and carry a pop-up shower risk, but the coverage of rain will be much less than Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s both days, but feel warmer thanks to the humidity.

CBS Boston

With a slow-moving cold front approaching the area on Sunday. It will tap into a surge of tropical moisture leading to widespread downpours and thunderstorms. Most activity will be concentrated over western parts of the region early Sunday and slowly shift to eastern areas by midday and into the afternoon/evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for much of the area starting early Sunday morning and continuing through late Sunday night for the potential of 1-3" of rain with localized higher amounts possible.

CBS Boston

The Weather Prediction Center has a good portion of our area in a "moderate" for more excessive rainfall on Sunday.

CBS Boston

Obviously given what just occurred last weekend, there is a heightened concern for western Massachusetts, Vermont and all areas that experienced flooding just a few days ago.

Most of the rivers that went into flood stage have since receded below flood levels but remain very swollen and ripe for more flooding.

Flash flooding may also occur in urban and poor drainage areas. If you see a flooded roadway, turn around and don't drive through it. It only takes 12" of rushing water to move a car, 6" of rushing water to knock you off your feet. Flood waters also hide any debris floating in the water or potential damage to the road underneath.

Despite a drier day on the way for Monday, it will still remain hot and humid. The risk of showers looks to return on Tuesday and then again later in the week.

CBS Boston