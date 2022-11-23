2 suspicious deaths lead to investigations in 4 New Hampshire towns

2 suspicious deaths lead to investigations in 4 New Hampshire towns

LYNDEBORO, N.H. – Two suspicious deaths have led to police investigations in four New Hampshire towns on Wednesday.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said his office is responding to two deaths in the Lyndeborough area.

Investigators did not release any circumstances surrounding the deaths.

State Police said a heavy police presence in nearby Wilton is connected to incidents in Milford, Lyndeborough and Brookline.

Brookline police said they are investigating an unspecified incident "directly connected" to the Lyndeborough death investigation.

The Milford Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closed due to police activity in the area.

No further information is currently available.