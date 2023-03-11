Watch CBS News
New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for threatening snowplow driver, obstructing plow

WENTWORTH — A Republican State Representative from New Hampshire was arrested Friday after allegedly hurling insults and profanities at a snowplow driver.

The altercation occurred on March 4 at around 8 a.m., involving Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, 51, and driver Paul Manson. Manson recorded part of his interaction with Greeson, where he is seen screaming and swearing at him while trying to clear the road outside of Greeson's home of heavy snow.

"Here's where my driveway ends, right here. Push it out of the road!" Greeson screamed at Manson. "Your job is to clear the road, clear the road! Now get in your truck and do your job."

Greeson is also seen using obscene gestures against Manson and hurling explicatives at him. 

Following the interaction, Manson reported the incident to the New Hampshire State Police. Police arrested Greeson on Friday, March 10, and charged him with Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, and Simple Assault. 

According to Manson, Greeson reached out to him to apologize for the incident on Monday via a voicemail left on his phone. 

"This is Jeff Greeson, I apologize for the interaction," said Greeson in the message. 

He was released on personal recognizance and is due to return to Plymouth District Court on May 18.

