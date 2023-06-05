Woman found dead in breakdown lane of New Hampshire highway

HOPKINTON, N.H. - A woman was found dead in the breakdown lane of a New Hampshire highway early Monday morning, and police are appealing to the public for more information as they investigate.

New Hampshire State Police were called just after midnight to I-89 North near mile marker 7.2 in Hopkinton, where they found the dead woman lying down in the breakdown lane.

Police describe the woman, who's believed to be between 18 and 30 years old, as white with fair skin, blue eyes and strawberry blonde-red hair. She is 5 feet, 1 inch; weighs 111 pounds; and has neon green-colored fingernails and toenails. She also has a tattoo on the small of her back showing a bird feather with birds flying out of it, police say.

Authorities are trying to identify the women and are seeking the help of anyone who might know who she is. They also are interested in reports of "suspicious behavior of an individual or any motor vehicle stopped on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton, anytime between June 4, 2023, at 11:25 p.m. and June 5, 2023, at 12:15 a.m."

Anyone with information can contact State Police at (603) MCU-TIPS (628-8477) or MCU@dos.nh.gov.