Lexington Boy Scout killed in boating accident during New Hampshire camping trip

GILMANTON, N.H. – Police say a young boy died Friday afternoon during a boating accident while he was participating in a Boy Scout camping trip in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police received 911 calls Friday around 2:15 p.m. on Manning Lake in Gilmanton.

First responders rushed to the lake, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lexington Superintendent of Schools Julie Hackett said in a letter to families that the boy was a Clarke Middle School student who was attending a summer camp. Several of the boy's classmates witnessed the accident, Hackett said.

Boy Scouts of New Hampshire released a statement following the scout's death.

"We are heartbroken to confirm the death of a Scout yesterday following a tragic accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton. We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout's family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the organization said.

The district is working to make grief counselors available for students and staff.

"Our hearts are with the victim's family, as well as the Clarke school community and all those impacted by this tragic event," Hackett wrote to families. "We are blessed to be part of a loving, caring community, and we come together in times of need. I know that you will continue to be there for one another, and you will keep all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."