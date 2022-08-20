Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton's status versus Raiders not known after shoulder injury

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Belichick: Patricia communicates plays to QB, but "it's a process"
Belichick: Patricia communicates plays to QB, but "it's a process" 00:39

FOXBORO – Bill Belichick said after Friday night's preseason win that he expected just about everyone on the team to be available for the Patriots' joint practices with the Raiders this week in Las Vegas. It's not clear, however, if that includes rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Belichick said postgame that everyone with the exception of wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, who suffered a concussion earlier in the week, would likely be available in Las Vegas.

But during his Saturday press conference, Belichick clarified that he was speaking in terms of players' expected statuses entering Friday's game.

Thornton, who has impressed during training camp as a rookie, played into the second quarter and made one catch. The team announced in the second half that Thornton would be out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury.

Belichick did not provide any update on the extent of Thornton's injury on Saturday, and did not definitively say whether or not the rookie would be on the field this week.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 9:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.