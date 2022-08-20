Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton's status versus Raiders not known after shoulder injury

FOXBORO – Bill Belichick said after Friday night's preseason win that he expected just about everyone on the team to be available for the Patriots' joint practices with the Raiders this week in Las Vegas. It's not clear, however, if that includes rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Belichick said postgame that everyone with the exception of wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, who suffered a concussion earlier in the week, would likely be available in Las Vegas.

But during his Saturday press conference, Belichick clarified that he was speaking in terms of players' expected statuses entering Friday's game.

Thornton, who has impressed during training camp as a rookie, played into the second quarter and made one catch. The team announced in the second half that Thornton would be out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury.

Belichick did not provide any update on the extent of Thornton's injury on Saturday, and did not definitively say whether or not the rookie would be on the field this week.