New Bedford Police looking for man suspected of sex crimes against children
NEW BEDFORD - New Bedford Police are looking for a man who is wanted for sex crimes against children and his two children.
A warrant was issued for 46-year-old Leon Mejia Vincente last week, and he was discovered missing on Wednesday. His two children, 17-year-old Petronila Mejia-Saquic (aka Marta Saquic) and 5-year-old Hector Mejia-Saquic, are also missing and police believe they are in danger.
Mejia Vincente is originally from Guatemala but had been living in New Bedford. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged no to try to apprehend him but to call Massachusetts State Police 24 Hour Fugitive Line 800-KAPTURE or 800-527-8873 or New Bedford Police Detective Sasha Vincente 508-971-8569 .
