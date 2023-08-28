Multiple arrests after crowds cause chaos at South Bay Plaza in Dorchester

DORCHESTER - Multiple arrests were reported after fights broke out amongst crowds of young people at South Bay Plaza in Dorchester late Sunday afternoon.

Moviegoers said AMC employees were turning people away from the theater as the crowds of young people grew too big for them to handle.

"When we went to the movie theater, AMC, they were guarding the door," said Dorchester resident Brittney, who was hoping to see Barbie. "They said they had shut down everything and that we would get an automatic refund for our tickets."

Several stores in the plaza closed early because of the chaos. Target even stacked shopping carts up behind the glass doors to ensure no one could get in. Dozens of officers could be seen in cellphone video trying to calm the crowds.

"Always craziness, I'm not even surprised this happened," said Dorchester resident Mayan Isabel. She and her family were on a Target run, only to be turned away.

"I was trying to get the baby some diapers and Pampers for the night and I can't even go do that right here, so I have to go somewhere else now."

This isn't the first brawl at the plaza. Less than two weeks ago, police arrested three 13-year-olds after they allegedly attacked a person. Another 13-year-old was arrested for allegedly interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.