New mortgage fees won't penalize borrowers with good credit, federal agency says

BOSTON - Let's talk about your credit score and how it could impact mortgage fees. We first did a story here on WBZ last week that had a lot of you talking around the dinner table, the water cooler and in our inboxes, trying to get a better understanding of what is happening versus what is not, and how it will truly impact you.

WBZ-TV went straight to the source of the pricing changes, to help separate fact from fiction.

Your higher credit score could have you paying more for your mortgage and the federal agency behind these changes has been catching some heat.

Cole spoke to Michael Shemi, the Principal Advisor of the Federal Housing Finance Agency's Division of Housing and Mission Goals.

"Can you explain what the misconception is here? What are people missing?" Cole asked.

"The main piece of misinformation that we would want to clear up is that under this updated pricing, that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will somehow penalize borrowers with good credit scores and subsidize borrowers with bad credit scores," Shemi said.

However, Shemi told WBZ he could not outright deny that some borrowers with higher credit scores, could also experience higher fees.

"I want to be clear, different borrowers, will experience this differently. There are certain borrowers who will experience modest increases. There are certain borrowers who will experience modest decreases," Shemi said.

Here's an example, using data from The Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization.

If you look at a $500,000 mortgage:

Homeowner A with a 740 Credit Score will now pay $127 more per month than they would have paid before the recent changes

Homeowner B with a 640 Credit Score will now pay $127 less per month than they would have paid before the recent changes.

Shemi describes the changes as modest, but Mortgage Loan Officer Al Bingham said some high credit score borrowers are going to see significant increases.

"That's exactly what's happening here - and to have them say that's not happening...they're not being honest. They're not being realistic," Bingham said.