MIT student sexually assaulted at sorority house in Boston

BOSTON - An MIT student says she was sexually assaulted while returning to her sorority house on Beacon Street in the Back Bay Saturday night. Police say the victim was able to fight off her attacker and call 911.

The student was walking through the public alley to get to the back door of the home around midnight Saturday when police say she was attacked.

A grainy picture of the suspect has been released by police. He is described as a Middle Eastern man with dark curly hair and possibly a goatee.

Suspect wanted in sex assault in Boston's Back Bay Boston Police

Police said he was on a bicycle and approached the victim and asked for food. He then allegedly groped her from behind, followed her into her house, and assaulted her.

The victim fought off the suspect and called 911. He fled on a bicycle.

The area is largely student housing, with Boston University, MIT, and grad students.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.