Watch CBS News
Local News

MIT student sexually assaulted at sorority house in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MIT student attacked in Back Bay
MIT student attacked in Back Bay 02:01

BOSTON - An MIT student says she was sexually assaulted while returning to her sorority house on Beacon Street in the Back Bay Saturday night. Police say the victim was able to fight off her attacker and call 911.

The student was walking through the public alley to get to the back door of the home around midnight Saturday when police say she was attacked.

A grainy picture of the suspect has been released by police. He is described as a Middle Eastern man with dark curly hair and possibly a goatee.

Sex assault suspect Boston
Suspect wanted in sex assault in Boston's Back Bay Boston Police

Police said he was on a bicycle and approached the victim and asked for food. He then allegedly groped her from behind, followed her into her house, and assaulted her.

The victim fought off the suspect and called 911. He fled on a bicycle. 

The area is largely student housing, with Boston University, MIT, and grad students. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.