Search for missing submarine at Titanic wreckage site enters critical stage

BOSTON – Additional ships have arrived at the Titanic wreckage site as crews enter a critical stage of the search for a missing submersible with five people on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning that more resources have arrived at the remote area of the Atlantic Ocean where crews are desperately searching for the Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions.

The Ann Harvey and Motor Vessel Horizon Artic, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), arrived in the search area early Thursday morning. The French vessel L'Atalante is also preparing their own ROV to enter the water, the Coast Guard said.

@CoastGuardCAN Ann Harvey and Motor Vessel Horizon Arctic (ROV) have arrived on scene and are conducting search patterns in search of submersible, Titan. #Titanic pic.twitter.com/sg96QCaMzD — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023

A Canadian plane detected noises underwater in the search area Tuesday and crews were focused on finding the origin of the sounds. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said a plane heard the noises Wednesday morning as well.

Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution said the sounds have been described as banging noises, but he also said it was difficult to discern the source of noises underwater.

"With respect to the noises, specifically, we don't know what they are, to be frank with you," Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said at a briefing Wednesday.

Coast Guard officials had previously estimated that oxygen inside the submersible could run out at some point Thursday. There is no exact estimate of how much oxygen remains.

The sub's disappearance on Sunday has spurred a massive response from the U.S. and Canada as search crews rush to find the missing group in the north Atlantic Ocean. Five vessels were searching for the sub on the water's surface as of Wednesday afternoon, and that number was expected to double to 10 within 24 to 48 hours, Frederick said.

A Canadian research vessel lost contact with the 21-foot sub an hour and 45 minutes into its dive Sunday morning about 900 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Cod. It had been expected to resurface Sunday afternoon.

Despite the dire circumstances, crews remain optimistic.

"This is a search and rescue mission 100%," Frederick told reporters at the U.S. Coast Guard station in Boston on Wednesday.