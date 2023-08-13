Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman off Nantucket

NANTUCKET - The Coast Guard is conducting a search for a fisherman who went overboard south of Nantucket on Saturday night.

The captain of the fishing boat "Gaston's Legacy" reported the crewman missing late Saturday night about five miles south of Nantucket.

The Coast Guard has since spent hours doing a grid search of the area, with help from the harbormaster. Lifeguards are also keeping an eye on Nantucket's southern beaches.