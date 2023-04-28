Watch CBS News
Wedding dress preservation company responds to complaints from Bed Bath & Beyond customers

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BEDFORD, N.H. - A Bedford, New Hampshire, woman says her wedding dress is being held hostage because Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy.

Jesse Moltenbrey bought a wedding gown preservation kit from Bed Bath & Beyond and sent her dressed to a third-party company called Memories.

She then got a message that the company was holding her dress because Bed, Bath & Beyond owed them money.

Memories told WBZ-TV that it warned the retailer months ago to stop selling the kits. Now, it says, brides can either pay $30 in shipping fees to get their dress back or pay a discounted price directly to memories for the preservation service.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has not returned requests for comment.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 11:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

