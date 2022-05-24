Memorial Day weekend forecast: Risk of rain, but not another washout

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Ok, don't freak out. . . There are some "weather complications" for the Memorial Day weekend. I mean, with all due respect, what did you expect? This is just how we roll. If we wanted slam-dunk "easy" weather we wouldn't live here.

Hang on though - before you smash your computer or change any weekend plans, let me talk you off the ledge a bit. We do not expect anything near a washout and certainly nothing like what we had last year. Perhaps you blocked out Memorial Day weekend 2021? A quick refresher:

(Keeping in mind the average highs are in the low 70s). . .

Friday, May 28, 2021: 62 degrees, 1.08" rain

Saturday, May 29, 2021: 51 degrees, 1.08" rain

Sunday, May 30, 2021: 51 degrees, 0.72" rain. . . that was a record LOW maximum temperature for the date!

Monday, May 31, 2021: 62 degrees, 0.15" rain

CBS Boston

Seriously, that is about as foul as it gets for four days in late May around here. Only one way to go from last year and that is up!

So what's the deal this weekend?

The view from 30,000 feet:

At issue for the weekend is an area of low pressure well above ground level, something we refer to as an "upper-level low." Wherever this atmospheric menace goes, it bring unsettled weather with it. Currently, this feature resides over the Rockies and over the next few days is will roll across the country like a bowling ball.

On Wednesday, the ball rolls over the Kansas/Oklahoma border.

On Thursday, it rolls through Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee.

On Friday, it gets yanked northward into the Ohio Valley. . . (you see where this is going right?)

Naturally, it will arrive here right on cue, Friday night and Saturday.

CBS Boston

Here is where it gets interesting. As of this writing I see a couple of different ways this can play out.

#1) A Strike! The ball keeps on rollin'. In this case, we would get some showers and storms Friday night and the first half of Saturday and THAT'S IT! The storm moves on and the sunshine and warmth slide right in. We would be talking 80s Sunday and Monday and lots of happy beach and boaters.

#2) Gutter ball. The storm gets caught in the mud and either slows down as it arrives or completely just stalls out and dies a slow death somewhere in the Northeast over the weekend. In this scenario, we would have a daily shower/storm threat and finding the right time to hit the beaches would be much more complex.

Here's the good news - as of this writing, the models are trending towards option #1. Granted, I'd like to see another 24 hours worth of data before running through the streets and sharing the good news.

Tentatively, here is our current weekend forecast:

CBS Boston

So, at this point, the riskiest timeframe to make plans would be late Friday/early Saturday, followed by Saturday afternoon. If you had the option, I'd plan the cookout for Sunday or Monday just to be safe.

CBS Boston

As new data rolls in, we will keep you updated all week long! Stick with WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS Boston News