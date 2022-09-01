Melrose coffee shop, staffed by people living with disabilities, celebrates 1st anniversary

MELROSE - At Bitty and Beau's in Melrose, they're busting out their best dance moves to celebrate.

"Literally so happy. It felt like a holiday for me. Little bit emotional, but I was okay!" said employee Kevin Burke, who lives in Melrose.

This week marks their first anniversary. The coffee shop proudly employs local men and women who live with intellectual disabilities. The drinks are delicious, and the very best stuff isn't even on the menu.

New hire Joe Sullivan just earned his first paycheck. A video of his joyful jumping up and down has been viewed more than 3.3 million times on social media. Bitty and Beau's

"I get to come in with a smiling face and have a good attitude every single day," Burke added proudly.

That staff of more than 30 sweet smiles is growing. New hire Joe Sullivan just earned his first paycheck. A video of his joyful jumping up and down has been viewed more than 3.3 million times on social media. If it makes you smile, imagine what it does for Joe's champions.

"I say it every time I leave here; I leave with a full heart," said his mother Tonya.

The company's mission of inclusion and acceptance is an answered prayer for the families and friends who cherish these bright workers.

"A lot of times I say you might not be able to change the whole world, but we can change our world right? That's what he's doing. One coffee at a time," Tonya said, smiling.