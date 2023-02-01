Watch CBS News
Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Phillips 66 gas station on Winn Street in Woburn.

According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.

The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the mega ball was 13.

No other information is available at this point. 

