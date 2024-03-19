Winning numbers drawn for estimated $893 million Mega Millions jackpot

Combined jackpots surpass $1.5 billion Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots surpass $1.5 billion combined 03:11

The winning numbers for Tuesday's estimated $893 million Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn. They are 24, 46, 49, 62 and 66, with a Mega Ball of 7.

It is still unclear if any winning tickets have been sold. There have been 28 drawings since the last jackpot winner on Dec. 8.

Possible prizes for a single ticket range from as low as $2, to up to $1 million for matching all five white balls, and the jackpot for matching all five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball. More than 1.58 million winning tickets were sold for the March 15 drawing, according to Mega Millions, but none that claimed the top prize.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has also been steadily climbing, reaching an estimated $687 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing. There has not been a jackpot winner in that game since New Year's Day.

A single-winning ticket in Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot would have the choice to receive either a one-time lump-sum payment of about $421.4 million in cash before taxes, or go with an annuity, which consists of annual payments over 30 years.

The annuity option for Tuesday's jackpot would average 30 payments of about $29.7 million per year before taxes, according to the lottery analysis site USAMega.com.

This would be the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The top five were all over $1 billion.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was a $1.6 billion prize won by a single ticket sold in Neptune, Florida, last August.

The largest prize in U.S. lottery history was a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a single ticket sold near Los Angeles in February 2023.

Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.