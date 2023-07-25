Mega Millions jackpot at $820 million for Tuesday night drawing
BOSTON - The Mega Millions drawing is up to $820 million for Tuesday night's drawing.
The one-time, lump sum cash value is $422 million. This jackpot will be the fifth largest in the game's history.
There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April 18.
Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.
