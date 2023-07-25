Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot at $820 million for Tuesday night drawing

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Mega Millions drawing is up to $820 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

The one-time, lump sum cash value is $422 million. This jackpot will be the fifth largest in the game's history.

There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April 18.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.   

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 8:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.