Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion for Tuesday night drawing

BOSTON - A $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The one-time cash payout option is $568.7 million. Otherwise, the $1.1 billion prize would be paid out through an annuity for 29 years.

There have been 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.



The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.