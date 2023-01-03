Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion for Tuesday night drawing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The one-time cash payout option is $568.7 million. Otherwise, the $1.1 billion prize would be paid out through an annuity for 29 years.

There have been 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 7:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.