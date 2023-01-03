Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion for Tuesday night drawing
BOSTON - A $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.
The one-time cash payout option is $568.7 million. Otherwise, the $1.1 billion prize would be paid out through an annuity for 29 years.
There have been 24 drawings since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.
Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.
