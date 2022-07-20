Mega Millions jackpot now $630 million after no winner in latest drawing

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $630 million after no winner was drawn Tuesday night. The one-time cash option lump-sum value is now $359.7 million.

Nobody matched all six numbers to claim the $555 million prize and the jackpot went up overnight.

The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and a Mega Ball of 25.

Someone in New Hampshire won a $1 million prize for matching 5 of the numbers.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

This is the fifth largest prize in the history of the game. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.