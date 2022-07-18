Watch CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot now $530 million for Tuesday night drawing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $530 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

That's the eighth largest prize in the history of the game.

The one-time cash option lump-sum value is now $304.7 million.

The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Tuesday so you must buy tickets by 10:45 p.m. in Massachusetts.

If there is no winner, the jackpot will continue to grow for the next drawing on Friday night.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.

