Mega Millions jackpot reaches $565 million

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $565 million for the next drawing on Tuesday night.

It's the sixth-largest prize in the game's history

The one-time cash option now stands at $293.6 million.

Back on July 29, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.337 billion.

Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

