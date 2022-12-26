Mega Millions jackpot reaches $565 million
BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $565 million for the next drawing on Tuesday night.
It's the sixth-largest prize in the game's history
The one-time cash option now stands at $293.6 million.
Back on July 29, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.337 billion.
Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.
Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
