Mega Millions jackpot at $1.05 billion for Tuesday night drawing

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is up to a whopping $1.05 billion for Tuesday night's drawing.

This drawing will be the 30th since the last jackpot winner back in April, but 46 players have won second tier prizes worth $1 million or more.

The one-time, lump sum cash value for Tuesday's drawing is now $527.9 million.

Tickets are $2 and can be bought in Massachusetts until 10:45 p.m. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 7:46 AM

