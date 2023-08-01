Mega Millions jackpot at $1.05 billion for Tuesday night drawing

Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.05 billion for Tuesday night drawing

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is up to a whopping $1.05 billion for Tuesday night's drawing.

This drawing will be the 30th since the last jackpot winner back in April, but 46 players have won second tier prizes worth $1 million or more.

The one-time, lump sum cash value for Tuesday's drawing is now $527.9 million.

Tickets are $2 and can be bought in Massachusetts until 10:45 p.m. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.