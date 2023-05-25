Meeting violation reportedly led to Patriots forfeiting OTAs

BOSTON -- The Patriots were docked two OTA practice sessions due to a meeting violation, according to Pro Football Talk.

Mike Florio cited a league source who said that "one of the optional early offseason meetings was a violation, because the 15-minute meeting in question (a special-teams session) was made visible on the internal schedule."

"In the opinion of the NFLPA, placing the meeting on the formal schedule converted it from 'optional' to 'mandatory,'" Florio wrote. "The violation, per the source, had nothing to do with activities on the practice field, including whether or not there was impermissible contact."

ESPN's Mike Reiss originally reported that the OTAs had been stripped by the NFL, though the violation was unspecified at the initial time of reporting.