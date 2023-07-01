Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on McGreevey Way in Roxbury

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ROXBURY - A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning in Roxbury.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on McGreevey Way.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening juries. Neither victims have been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text your tip to CRIME (27463).

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.