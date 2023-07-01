1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on McGreevey Way in Roxbury

ROXBURY - A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning in Roxbury.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on McGreevey Way.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening juries. Neither victims have been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text your tip to CRIME (27463).