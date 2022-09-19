MBTA thanks riders for patience as Orange Line returns to service after unprecedented shutdown

MBTA welcomes back riders as Orange Line returns to service after unprecedented shutdown

MBTA welcomes back riders as Orange Line returns to service after unprecedented shutdown

MBTA welcomes back riders as Orange Line returns to service after unprecedented shutdown

BOSTON - Service resumed on the MBTA's Orange Line early Monday, as scheduled, after an unprecedented month-long shutdown for repairs and upgrades.

The first trains left Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m.

"Thanks to our riders for their patience & our crews for their efforts," the MBTA tweeted.

Update: first train of the morning just left Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain. @MBTA Orange Line is officially back up and running @wbz pic.twitter.com/8n0p4iUgaL — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) September 19, 2022

In addition to rolling out 72 new Orange Line cars Monday, the T also replaced 14,000 feet of track, installed track signal upgrades and eliminated slow zones along the line.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said five years' worth of improvements were completed in the last 30 days.

The hope now is that the reopening of the Orange Line not only streamlines the commute for riders, but also clears up some traffic on the roads now that replacement shuttle buses are no longer running.