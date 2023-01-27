Passengers evacuated from disabled Green Line trolley at Copley Station
BOSTON - Firefighters evacuated about 100 MBTA passengers at the Copley Square station Thursday night.
There was an issue with the Green Line system that forced several stuck trolleys to be evacuated while they were in the tunnels. The MBTA blamed a signal problem.
Shuttle buses are replacing eastbound service between Kenmore and Government Center.
The Boston Fire Department said there were no injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.