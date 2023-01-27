Watch CBS News
Passengers evacuated from disabled Green Line trolley at Copley Station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Green Line trains evacuated at Copley Station
Green Line trains evacuated at Copley Station 00:24

BOSTON - Firefighters evacuated about 100 MBTA passengers at the Copley Square station Thursday night.

There was an issue with the Green Line system that forced several stuck trolleys to be evacuated while they were in the tunnels. The MBTA blamed a signal problem. 

Shuttle buses are replacing eastbound service between Kenmore and Government Center. 

The Boston Fire Department said there were no injuries.  

