Mayor Wu defends sending list of vocal critics to police

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu defended sending police a list of some of her most vocal critics. The existence of the list was first reported by the Boston Herald last week.

The mayor says the list was compiled as part of a safety plan for the Dorchester Day Parade.

There has been a group of people who have often appeared at the mayor's events to protest her policies. Wu says they have also shown up at her home, followed her and her children, and attacked the police officers on her detail.

"The reality is that we have a public safety plan for nearly all of our public events now because it is necessary and we are in close coordination with the Boston Police," Wu said. "I'm very grateful to BPD for all that they do to keep everyone safe including my family and our city workers."

Mayor Wu was asked what the police did with the list. She referred those questions to police, but they haven't responded publicly yet.