Mayor Michelle Wu announces new student loan forgiveness plan

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu has announced a new plan on Monday to help some people in Massachusetts pay off their student loan debt.

It's called the Payment Count Adjustment program, and could help thousands of borrowers in the state receive Public Student Loan Forgiveness.

"This is a program uniquely tailored to support our workers, teachers, urban planners, firefighters, public health workers, state representatives," said Mayor Wu in a press conference.

Mayor Wu and Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell were joined by Senator Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley to host a clinic for student loan forgiveness.

"We know the student debt crisis disproportionately impacts women, low-income borrowers and communities of color, acting as a driving force of the racial wealth gap," said AG Campbell.

"The Payment Count Adjustment is a game changer for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and offers a strong and viable opportunity for many nonprofit and government workers to receive meaningful debt relief," said AG Campbell.

The Payment Count Adjustment allows borrowers to receive PSLF credi5t for past repayment that would not normally count towards forgiveness, including for payments made under the wrong repayment plan, on privately owned federal loans, late or partial payments and periods of forbearance and deferment.

The mayor says that more than 900,000 people in the state owe a combined $32 billion in student loan debt.

