5 people wounded in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Mattapan early Wednesday morning, Boston Police said.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Edgewater Drive near River Street.

It's not clear yet what led to the shooting. Police said all five victims had what they described as "non-life-threatening injuries." Boston EMS said three were taken to hospitals.

Two people have been arrested and two guns were recovered.

"No one has been charged for the shootings as of yet," police told WBZ-TV in an email.

Dozens of evidence markers were seen on River Street, many of them around one car. Several carboard fireworks boxes also littered the street.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.