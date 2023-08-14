Flood watch issued, parts of Massachusetts at risk for tornado during Tuesday morning commute

BOSTON – Here we go again. Another day, another flood watch and tornado risk in southern New England.

It's just been that kind of summer and there still aren't many changes to the pattern in sight. But we will take them one day at a time, so here's the latest on what we're watching.

CBS Boston

The next incoming system will start to spread rain showers into the region after midnight, but the main window of rain we will be monitoring is between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday. That's when some localized heavy downpours will be possible with the main focus likely over southeast Massacchusetts, the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

CBS Boston

Considering the timing, areas of flash flooding on roadways could be problematic during the morning commute. Localized totals of 1-2+ inches will be possible. If you encounter any flooded roads, please do not attempt to drive through them!

CBS Boston

As the system begins to move offshore, we should continue to see lots of clouds and relatively cool temperatures for the afternoon. But the steady rain will end, and it will be easier to get outside for the rest of the day.

Aside from the rain, there's a tornado risk Tuesday morning.

CBS Boston

It looks like the best ingredients for a possible twister will be located near a warm front dangling across the South Coast.

We often watch these warm fronts and little waves of low pressure along them, called "meso-lows," for rotation in the atmosphere. How far north the warm front makes it will determine whether a tornado develops or not Tuesday morning.

The highest overall risk zone is expected to be across Buzzards Bay, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

Overall, much of the week is unsettled with more scattered showers Wednesday, a few more possible Thursday afternoon, and another round on Friday.

The considerable clouds and onshore breeze will keep it cool for August with most days topping out in the low to mid 70s, with the coolest conditions along the coastline.