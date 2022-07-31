Watch CBS News
Local News

Sports betting among unresolved issues as Mass. lawmakers finish formal session Sunday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Sports betting among unresolved issues as Massachusetts lawmakers finish formal session Sunday
Sports betting among unresolved issues as Massachusetts lawmakers finish formal session Sunday 00:19

BOSTON – Sunday will be a busy day at the Massachusetts State House.

Lawmakers wrap up their formal session at midnight, and there is plenty of work still on the table.

Among the high-profile items on the agenda is a sweeping climate and energy bill that Gov. Charlie Baker sent back to lawmakers.

A bill to legalize sports betting in the state also remains unresolved. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 10:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.