Sports betting among unresolved issues as Mass. lawmakers finish formal session Sunday
BOSTON – Sunday will be a busy day at the Massachusetts State House.
Lawmakers wrap up their formal session at midnight, and there is plenty of work still on the table.
Among the high-profile items on the agenda is a sweeping climate and energy bill that Gov. Charlie Baker sent back to lawmakers.
A bill to legalize sports betting in the state also remains unresolved.
