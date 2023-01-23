Watch CBS News
About 6,000 homes and businesses without power across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Heavy, wet snow from Sunday is causing scattered power outages in Massachusetts and more could come Monday when the snow returns.

Trees and wires are down in several towns, especially in Worcester County.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, there were about 6,000 customers without electricity as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Check: Massachusetts Power Outages

Here's a look at the areas of greatest risk Monday:

