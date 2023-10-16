Watch Live 11 AM: Gov. Healey to provide update on Massachusetts emergency family shelter system
BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is set to provide an update Monday on the state's emergency family shelter system.
Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.
You can watch the press conference on CBS News Boston in the live player above.
In August, Healey declared a state of emergency amid an influx of migrants seeking shelter in the state.
Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state. As a result, the state is legally required to provide eligible families shelter through its emergency assistance program.
