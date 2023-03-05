Watch CBS News
Massachusetts man dies while snorkeling off Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A North Weymouth man died Saturday while snorkeling off the Florida Keys.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on Alligator Reef off Islamorada.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Patrick Alan Martinec was snorkeling with Sundance Watersports when he began to signal for help.

Martinec was brought back to the boat, and the crew began to perform CPR.

The Massachusetts man was rushed to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, but was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending but foul play is not suspected, investigators said. 

March 5, 2023

