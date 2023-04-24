Massachusetts lawmakers consider online lottery games, debit card pay

BOSTON - State lawmakers are considering another change to the way we gamble and this time it involves the state's lottery.

Last week, the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure took up debate on a set of bills that would allow for an online lottery.

The bills stem from the proposed House budget and will be up to the Senate to consider and pass.

Mark William Bracken is the Interim-Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery and spoke in favor of creating an online lottery system in the state.

"We must work to provide the lottery an equal playing field," said Bracken. "Every single penny of the lottery's profit is distributed to communities throughout the state for the benefit of those who live here. Meanwhile, sports betting and casinos are a for profit business."

The Massachusetts State Lottery brought in more than $1.1 Billion in 2022 but has met stiffer competition in recent years in the gambling industry. Since 2015, three casinos and online sports betting have been approved and rolled out. Bracken said the switch to online sports betting was needed to pull the agency in the 21st century.

The bills would make two significant changes: Allowing for online lottery games and the ability to pay with a debit card. Right now, gamers must pay in cash.

Not everyone is for this change. Jon Hurst is with the MA Retailers Association and said these changes have the potential to hit mom-and-pop stores' bottom lines. "That is putting small business on edge and not giving them any guarantee of a tomorrow," said Hurst. "We're not trying to be road blockers on this. We are just asking the lottery to work with us on this and understand that we cannot just give them a blank check to go forward without any guardrails on how this is going to be implemented."

The bills still need to be approved out of committee before heading to full chambers for approval.