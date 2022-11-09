Watch CBS News
Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey to meet with Charlie Baker after historic win

/ CBS/AP

BOSTON - Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey will meet with Governor Charlie Baker at the State House Wednesday afternoon.

It will be their first official meeting since Healey became the first woman and first openly gay candidate to be elected governor in state history.

Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito did not run for re-election. They'll meet with Healey and Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll at 1 p.m. and then hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m.  You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

Healey easily beat Republican Geoff Diehl in Tuesday's election. She will not be the first woman to serve in the governor's office. Republican Jane Swift, then lieutenant governor, became acting governor in 2001 when Gov. Paul Cellucci resigned to become ambassador to Canada. Swift was never elected governor.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 10:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

