'Complex' winter storm bringing rain, sleet and snow to New England starting Tuesday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON – Happy February Vacation Week!

Judging by the very light traffic this morning, I think a lot of folks are taking advantage of the school vacation week in Massachusetts. Monday will be the absolute pick of the week and it is all downhill from there.

First, with just about a week left in meteorological winter, a quick recap as to where we are at.

It has been a snowless February thus far, piling on what has already been one of the five least snowy winters to date in Boston.

CBS Boston Graphic

Winter 2023 now sits as the third warmest in Boston history (No. 1 in Worcester).

CBS Boston

Monday is just another day in the 50s! This is starting to feel more like the norm than something unusual.

This, however, will be the last day in the 50s for a while. Things are about to change in a big way.

First up, Tuesday. We have a minor system headed our way. There could be a few rain or snow showers south of Boston very early Tuesday morning, and then a second round of rain and snow showers comes Tuesday evening. We are not expecting much impact or travel trouble.

There could be some minor snow accumulation in elevated areas or northern Worcester County and in the Berkshires Tuesday night.

CBS Boston Graphic

Then we turn our attention to the main event of the week.

A major winter storm will begin to unfold in parts of the Upper Midwest on Wednesday. There will be likely be winter storm warnings extending for hundreds of miles from the Dakotas through parts of New England.

This will be a complex storm with a variety of different precipitation types.

The storm will arrive here Wednesday night, largely after 10 p.m. It may start, briefly, as a little bit of snow or a snow/sleet mix, but temperatures will simply be too warm aloft (above ground level) for any significant snowfall in southern New England. Most of the real snow accumulation will occur in central and northern New England. Some of those northern ski areas could see 6-12 inches of fresh snow!

CBS Boston Graphic

For most of southern New England, this will be a rain and sleet storm. Best chance of significant frozen precipitation will be north and west of Boston, particularly north and west of Interstate 495. Closer to the coast and in areas south of the Mass Pike, it will likely be too warm for anything more than mostly rain.

The heaviest precipitation will fall through Thursday afternoon. By Thursday evening/night, we will just see a light mix of rain and ice. This could continue off and on through early Friday.

After the storm passes, we get a very cold, windy couple of days (Friday and Saturday). Temperatures could drop near or below zero Saturday morning in some of the suburbs.

We advise that you stay tuned to updated forecasts in the next few days. We will keep you updated on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston.

