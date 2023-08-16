Mass. mother drowns in Franconia Falls trying to save son

LINCOLN, N.H. - A Massachusetts woman drowned trying to save her son at Franconia Falls in Lincoln, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, a family of five and a family friend hiked to Franconia Falls to swim. As the family was getting ready to swim, one of the children fell into one of the pools and could not fight the fast current. The mother jumped into the river to help her son and also began to struggle with the current.

The other two children then jumped into the river to help their mother and brother. They were able to pull their brother from the water, but another one of the children got stuck between the boulders during the rescue. Meanwhile, the father searched the water for the mother and found her on a rock and began CPR, but she could not be revived. The father then went to the son stuck between the rocks and pulled him to safety.

An SOS text was sent to 911, but because of the lack of cell service at Franconia Falls, the message couldn't be confirmed. The Lincoln Fire Department and conservation officers were asked to respond to the scene, which was 3½ miles into the Lincoln Woods.

A hiker who was trying to get help for the family met rescuers at the trailhead. Responders brought two of the victims out of the woods, and they were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims are not being released.