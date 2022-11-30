Marshfield police investigating double homicide at Gotham Hill Drive home
MARSHFIELD - Police are investigating a double homicide at a home in Marshfield.
Officers closed off Gotham Hill Drive early Wednesday morning before state and local police confirmed they're looking into the "double homicide of a man and a woman."
Two bodies were seen being put into a medical examiner's office van around 7 a.m.
"The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence," a spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office told WBZ-TV in an email.
Police will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
