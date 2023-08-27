Marlboro Police search for SUV that hit child on bike on Boston Post Road
MARLBORO - Marlboro Police are looking for help in their search for an SUV that hit a child on a bike and took off.
It happened on Boston Post Road around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. After hitting the child, police said the SUV went west and took a right turn to the rear entrance of Ghiloni Park.
There's no word yet on the child's condition.
Investigators released surveillance images of the SUV Sunday hoping to generate leads in the search. Witnesses described it as gray or light green, possibly a Toyota Highlander.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-485-1212 ext. 36946.
