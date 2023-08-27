Marlboro Police search for SUV that hit child on bike on Boston Post Road

MARLBORO - Marlboro Police are looking for help in their search for an SUV that hit a child on a bike and took off.

It happened on Boston Post Road around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. After hitting the child, police said the SUV went west and took a right turn to the rear entrance of Ghiloni Park.

There's no word yet on the child's condition.

Investigators released surveillance images of the SUV Sunday hoping to generate leads in the search. Witnesses described it as gray or light green, possibly a Toyota Highlander.

Marlborough Police looking to ID suspect in a hit and run with personal injury in the area of 300 Boston Post Road... Posted by Marlborough Police Department - MA on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-485-1212 ext. 36946.