Man killed during Manchester, NH police shooting

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A man was killed early Sunday morning during a police shooting in New Hampshire.

Few details have been released about the shooting, which happened in Manchester.

Attorney General John Formella said an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said no officers were hurt, and there is no threat to the public.

Formella said officers from Manchester Police and New Hampshire Police were present when the shooting took place.

No further information is currently available. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on June 19, 2022 / 9:04 AM

