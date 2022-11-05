Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed near Back Bay Station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A man was shot and killed near Back Bay Station late Friday night.

Boston Police said they were called to Yarmouth Place just before 11 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.  His name has not been made public.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to called Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on November 5, 2022 / 9:51 AM

