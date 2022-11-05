Man shot, killed near Back Bay Station
BOSTON - A man was shot and killed near Back Bay Station late Friday night.
Boston Police said they were called to Yarmouth Place just before 11 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been made public.
There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to called Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.
